Augmented Reality Eagle takes the IPL 2022 final to a new high

The TATA IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals witnessed a new record attendance for a cricket match, attracting a crowd of 104,859. Charting another historic path, Star Sports, official broadcasters of the toughest T20 League, and Quidich Innovation Labs partnered to produce an extraordinary Augmented Reality event, the first of its kind during a sporting event in the country, leaving fans across the globe both stunned and delighted. During the innings break, viewers were presented with an augmented reality show featuring a majestic eagle that swooped into the stadium and took everyone by surprise – the first of its kind, aired on television in the country.