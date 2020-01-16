Australian Open 2020 only on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 channels

Neville Bastawalla, head – marketing & On-Air promotions, Sports Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India Private:

“The Australian Open is not only the first but also one of the most exciting Grand Slam of the year as all the top players are vying to establish their dominance early in the year. Our strategy for Sony Pictures Sports Network has been to massify the appeal for sports across a larger audience. Each year, we have seen a steady growth in viewership for the tournament, especially in the Hindi speaking markets. We recognized the potential for live Hindi commentary and for the first audiences in HSMs will get to watch the semi-finals and finals of the tournament in Hindi. We are also very excited about our partnership with Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality to host the authentic ‘Aussie’ experience which will include the screening of all the matches of the tournament, an Australian F&B menu and other activities at the 25 outlets of Social in five cities for Australian Open 2020.”