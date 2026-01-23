Auto9 Awards 2025 name India’s top cars & two-wheelers

The Auto9 Awards 2025, organised by TV9 Network, were held on January 18, 2026, at the Buddh International Circuit, bringing together industry veterans, mobility experts and senior leaders to assess key developments in India’s automotive sector.

The jury evaluated vehicles, manufacturers and initiatives across categories covering commuter motorcycles, performance cars, electric vehicles and sustainability-led efforts. Entries were judged on design, performance, value, innovation, safety, sustainability and relevance to Indian consumers.

Speaking at the ceremony, chief guest, Shri. Nitin Gadkari, the Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said: “The automobile sector is a key pillar and the growth engine of our economy. It contributes the highest revenue to both state and central governments in GST and is also the biggest exporter."

Sharing his perspective, Barun Das, MD & CEO, TV9 Network, said: “Auto9 Awards are not just about recognising products; they are about recognising progress. India is at an inflection point in mobility, and these awards chronicle that journey where innovation meets aspiration, and where Indian consumers are no longer followers but global trendsetters.”

The Auto9 Awards 2025 winners spanned multiple segments. In four-wheelers, Mahindra XEV 9E won Car and EV of the Year, while MG Cyberster was named Sports Car of the Year and Hyundai Venue took SUV of the Year. TVS Apache RTX 300 emerged as Bike of the Year. Mahindra & Mahindra was named Manufacturer of the Year, and Santosh Iyer received Automotive Personality of the Year. Awards were also presented across EVs, design, value-for-money categories, mobility excellence, road safety, sustainability, exports, digital activations and after-sales performance.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)