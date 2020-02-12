Award winning series Homeland’s Eighth and Final Season Premieres in India on Star World

The show has received widespread critical acclaim from across the world. It has won several awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama for its first two seasons, and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series for its first season. Claire Danes has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice (from five nominations) and Damian Lewis has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series once (from two nominations). Supporting cast members Mandy Patinkin, Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend and F. Murray Abraham have also received many nods for their performance. And that’s not it, the Bollywood actress known for her breakthrough role in The Lunchbox, Nimrat Kaur who first appeared in the season four of the show, returns to the final season with a pivotal villainous role.