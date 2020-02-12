Award winning series Homeland’s Eighth and Final Season Premieres in India on Star World

India’s leading English entertainment channel, Star World, is synonymous with the best television content from around the world. While the channel continues its stride on bringing some of the most critically acclaimed, star-studded, and audience favourite TV shows, this February, the channel announces the premiere of the eighth and the final season of one of the most anticipated TV show - Homeland. For almost a decade this twisting spy thriller has followed the life of Carrie Mathison, a CIA officer with bipolar disorder, who’s on a lookout for an American prisoner. Homeland Season 8 will premiere in India on Star World starting 16th February every Friday at 10 PM.
Created and written by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, Homeland is based on the Israeli series of the name Prisoners of War. The series stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin, among others. The season seven left off when Carrie had sacrificed herself in the hopes of saving a witness who would “safeguard democracy from Russian interference.” After spending months in Russian captivity, season eighth will put Carrie back in Afghanistan and what awaits is the unfolding of how Carrie who is still struggling to recover from the brutality she faced, helps Saul to negotiate peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
The show has received widespread critical acclaim from across the world. It has won several awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama for its first two seasons, and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series for its first season. Claire Danes has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice (from five nominations) and Damian Lewis has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series once (from two nominations). Supporting cast members Mandy Patinkin, Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend and F. Murray Abraham have also received many nods for their performance. And that’s not it, the Bollywood actress known for her breakthrough role in The Lunchbox, Nimrat Kaur who first appeared in the season four of the show, returns to the final season with a pivotal villainous role.
Immerse yourself in this epic saga of war, fear, vengeance, as the spy thriller drama draws to a conclusion on Star World starting 16th February every Friday at 10 PM!
(We got this information in a press release.)