Ayushmann Khurrana to be the face of Cipla Health’s Maxirich for Max energy and Max immunity

The new communication will feature him advocating the adoption of Maxirich Gold
Cipla Health has roped in Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana as a brand ambassador for their flagship health supplement brand, Maxirich. The new communication will feature him advocating the adoption of Maxirich Gold - an advanced daily multivitamin supplement that provides max energy and max immunity. Maxirich Gold is powered by Ginseng along with 19 Vitamins and Minerals.
Commenting on Ayushmann Khurrana becoming the face of Maxirich, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health said, “In Ayushmann Khurrana, we have found the perfect brand ambassador because he exudes all the qualities and attributes that Maxirich portrays. As an artist, Ayushmann Khurrana stands for energy, vitality and versatility, something that Maxirich also stands for and delivers to its consumers. Maxirich has touched the lives of millions of people throughout the country with its wide range of best-in-class health supplements. It has the rare distinction of having a portfolio of various health supplements which cater to a wide array of wellness needs all under one brand - Maxirich. A perfect match with Ayushmann!”
Through this partnership the brand aims to inspire consumers to adopt Maxirich along with their daily diet which will provide them with the required energy enabling them to fulfill their responsibilities in different facets of their daily lives.
Says Bollywood superstar, Ayushmann Khurrana “In today’s hectic lifestyle it is important to have the energy to live life uninterrupted. Being a strong advocate of healthy living, I am delighted to partner with Maxirich & the Cipla Health family in championing the importance of multivitamins and health supplements in our daily lives. So, let us begin the journey to a life full of max energy and max immunity.”
Maxirich from Cipla Health has a range of health supplements which include Multivitamin Capsules, Multivitamin Syrup, Vitamin C+ Zinc chewable tablets, Calcium tablets and Liver tonic.
