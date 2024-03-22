B4U Bhojpuri presents Holi event with Bhojpuri stars at Varanasi Ghat

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event will be broadcasted on B4U Bhojpuri on March 24 and 25, 2024.
B4U, one of Bharat’s oldest entertainment networks with a bouquet of 5 channels across 3 genres (B4U Music, B4U Movies, B4U Kadak, Dhamaka Movies & B4U Bhojpuri). Spanning across 3 decades the network is dedicated to delivering quality & entertaining content to its viewers.
The network recently organised a Holi event at the Assi ghat of Varanasi, which saw the presence of almost all Bhojpuri stars. Personalities like MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari graced the event with their presence. The event was wherein a beautiful set was created on the theme of Bhojpuri Holi at the ghats of the revered river Ganga.
All stars performed and created magic through their singing & dancing performances. The event also saw some Impromptu singing performances by Manoj Tiwari, which he is famous for.
On this occasion, Pawan Kumar Sharma (business head- B4U Network) said “B4U brand has always believed in providing quality & entertaining content to its audience. We strongly believe that as content providers, we owe a great responsibility towards our viewers and society at large and that’s visible through the type of content we’ve been producing for our leading channel-B4U Bhojpuri. We won’t shy away to admit that we’ve been the initiator & flag bearer of producing family content for Bhojpuri Market, which has worked really well and we are happy to see other players also adding great value by contributing to this trend. We carry a vison of not only setting new benchmarks for our product (B4U Bhojpuri), but contributing to the lives of each and every member of Bhojpuri cinema industry too.” He further added, “talking of about this mega event, I can proudly say that this event will definitely reverberate as one of the biggest ever Holi event done on Bhojpuri Landscape. We intentionally chose Varanasi as a Venue, being a strong Bhojpuri stronghold (being epicenter of Purvanchal) and most importantly the cultural and spiritual relevance attached with the place too.
Sandeep Singh (head programming; B4U Bhojpuri) said “We at B4U Bhojpuri are always eager to explore new possibilities in Bhojpuri genre. We ventured into home Production of Movies and the same has done phenomenally well, breaking all records. Movies such as Badki didi, Saas Anadi Bahu Khiladi, and Bahu Rani Saas Maharani, are ruling the TRP Charts. We followed the same excellence while designing the Holi event also, which saw participation from all mega stars of Bhojpuri Industry and certainly a unique event in this genre. Look forward to create more magic."
Johnson Jain (CR -B4U) said, "Our Holi extravaganza in Varanasi serves as a testament to our commitment to connecting with our audience at the grassroots level, while simultaneously diversifying revenue streams. Through this initiative, we leverage our expertise not only for our own benefit but also to offer innovative solutions to our partners in pursuit of growth; We want to thank our partners at ITC at Coca Cola at P&G and at Adani for being part of this celebrations and showing trust in the brand. We stand committed together to cater to our consumers and provide best quality products."
The said event will be telecasted on the day of Holi on March 24, 2024, at 6 pm and on March 25 2024 at 10 am on B4U Bhojpuri.
