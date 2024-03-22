B4U Bhojpuri presents Holi event with Bhojpuri stars at Varanasi Ghat

On this occasion, Pawan Kumar Sharma (business head- B4U Network) said “B4U brand has always believed in providing quality & entertaining content to its audience. We strongly believe that as content providers, we owe a great responsibility towards our viewers and society at large and that’s visible through the type of content we’ve been producing for our leading channel-B4U Bhojpuri. We won’t shy away to admit that we’ve been the initiator & flag bearer of producing family content for Bhojpuri Market, which has worked really well and we are happy to see other players also adding great value by contributing to this trend. We carry a vison of not only setting new benchmarks for our product (B4U Bhojpuri), but contributing to the lives of each and every member of Bhojpuri cinema industry too.” He further added, “talking of about this mega event, I can proudly say that this event will definitely reverberate as one of the biggest ever Holi event done on Bhojpuri Landscape. We intentionally chose Varanasi as a Venue, being a strong Bhojpuri stronghold (being epicenter of Purvanchal) and most importantly the cultural and spiritual relevance attached with the place too.