B4U Initiative against Corona

In the current Scenario when the entire world is waging a war against the outbreak of deadly Novel Corona Virus it is imperative that each and every person pitches in and does their best to contribute in their own capacity to fight this pandemic.
Across the globe Governments are fighting to save their citizens with lockdowns, where Corporates are responsibly helping the government by contributing money, food packets, medical supplies and also offering to extend their resources for the aid of patients.
B4U Network in India has been actively involved in providing food packets to underprivileged children on various occasions in the past. The network has pledged to fight against hunger and partnered with the Rahi NGO to enhance this cause.
B4U’s pledge against hunger and belief that no one remains hungry, particularlyin the current troubled times of lock down, has once again partnered with Rahi NGO and are distributing Food packets which include Dal, Rice, Dry vegetables and vitamin sachet in a single pack providing complete nutrition tofamilies of daily wage workers, rag pickers, abandoned senior citizens, destitute, low income groups, medical patients etc. affected by the current lockdown.
Echoing the sentiment of the pledge, Sanjay Agrawal (Group CFO and COO B4U Network) quoted: We are happy to do our bit in these extremely difficult times our endeavour would be to try and ensure that we fight against hunger along with the fight against this Pandemic. Stay Healthy, Stay Safe.
