Bajaj Consumer Care launches Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers

Bajaj Consumer Care the well-known Indian FMCG company, has launched Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers in April ’20. The new launch marks the entry of Bajaj Consumer Care in the Personal Hygiene Segment. The launch is aimed at serving our fellow countrymen in this time of COVID-19 where personal Health and Hygiene is essential. The new range of Hand Sanitizers, have more than 70% alcohol which is required to give the user protection against germs. Use of alcohol does make the hand dry and hence we have added Neem and Aloe-Vera extracts to moisturize the hands. A distinct Lemon perfume makes the experience while using the sanitizer more pleasant. Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizer gives the consumers ‘1-step protection’, without soap and water.