BalleBaazi.com welcomes the enthusiastic IPL season with their new campaign “Cricket Machao”

Expressing his views on the campaign and the launch of a new video, Mr Saurabh Chopra, CEO of BalleBaazi.com said, “At BalleBaazi, we are constantly discovering ways to connect with our users. Our aim has always been able to provide the users with the best possible experience by constantly innovating and maintaining their interest. Through this new campaign, we believe that we can relate to the ardent cricket fans with the choice of entertainment they are looking for. The fervour and love for cricket enable people to come together during the IPL and support their favourite team. As majority of the fans will be enjoying the game from their homes, we want to establish a connection with them as well as sustain their interest in the game. #CricketMachao celebrates the passion and enthusiasm the Indian audience has for cricket which will enable them to enjoy the IPL season and have a gripping gaming experience.”