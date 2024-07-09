Banijay Asia and All3Media International seal deal for 'The Tourist' adaptation

Mrinalini Jain, Group chief development officer, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, expressed her excitement about the partnership stating, "We at Banijay Asia are huge fans of Two Brothers and the thrilling masterpieces that they craft. The Tourist offers a unique blend of mystery and suspense which we believe will resonate deeply with our viewers. We are ecstatic to bring an adaptation of such a gripping and internationally celebrated series to Indian audiences. Collaborating with All3Media International allows us to maintain the high standards set by the original while infusing it with a distinct Indian touch."