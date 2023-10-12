Barun Das honoured as ‘World’s Best Leader’ at WCRCLEADERS GLOBAL Summit

Expressing his gratitude for this prestigious honour, Barun Das said, “Running a news network is an incredibly challenging endeavour, perhaps the most complex aspect, is that a news channel is considered the fourth estate. Balancing the responsibility of being a watchdog of democracy while running a profitable business is a formidable challenge. We must generate profits to sustain our operations and provide deserving journalists with the recognition and rewards they deserve for upholding their journalistic principles. These factors collectively make our roles incredibly demanding, and I am honoured to represent my team here today. A leader is only as good as their team, and I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to WCRC for this recognition.”