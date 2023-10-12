Barun Das honoured as ‘World’s Best Leader’ at WCRCLEADERS GLOBAL Summit

The WCRCLEADERS GLOBAL Leaders’ Summit and awards took place on Thursday, 5th October, 2023.
TV9 Network has been recognised with two prestigious awards at the WCRCLEADERS GLOBAL Summit in London, hosted by the World Consulting & Research Corporation International (WCRC).
Barun Das, managing director & CEO of TV9 Network, received the prestigious 'World’s Best Leader' award from Baroness Sandip Verma and Baroness Pola Uddin at the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster. Additionally, News9 Plus, TV9 Network's groundbreaking News OTT platform, was honoured with the title of 'World’s Best Brand' in News Media 2023.
Expressing his gratitude for this prestigious honour, Barun Das said, “Running a news network is an incredibly challenging endeavour, perhaps the most complex aspect, is that a news channel is considered the fourth estate. Balancing the responsibility of being a watchdog of democracy while running a profitable business is a formidable challenge. We must generate profits to sustain our operations and provide deserving journalists with the recognition and rewards they deserve for upholding their journalistic principles. These factors collectively make our roles incredibly demanding, and I am honoured to represent my team here today. A leader is only as good as their team, and I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to WCRC for this recognition.”
In addition to celebrating Barun Das’s remarkable achievements, his brainchild, News9 Plus, has received the prestigious ‘World’s Best Brands 2023’ recognition in the Media industry category. This accolade underscores News9 Plus’s unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity, quality reporting, and serves as a testament to its consistent dedication to excellence, innovation, and the mission of providing accurate and timely news coverage that informs and engages a global audience.
The WCRCLEADERS GLOBAL Leaders’ Summit and awards took place on Thursday, 5th October, 2023, at the prestigious Peers Room, located within The House of Lords at The Palace of Westminster in London.
This year’s summit centred around the theme ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future,’ emphasising the profound interconnectedness of our world and how it generates fresh opportunities for global business, concurrently fostering the reduction of tensions and the promotion of international trade.
(We got this information in a press release).