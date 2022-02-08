Bata on-boards Disha Patani as its brand ambassador

Commenting on this occasion, Gunjan Shah, CEO, Bata India Limited said: “We are happy to have Disha on board as the new face of Bata. At Bata, we have been on a quest to transform the brand imagery and deliver on the aspirations of the youth of the country. Over the years, we have established Bata as a brand that is contemporary and remains relevant with changing times. Disha, with her lively personality and positive energy fits in perfectly with our brand narrative that blends together style and comfort. In line with consumer trends, we have been rolling out more sneakers, casual & 2-mile fashion styles and our association with Disha will help us in further strengthening our connection with the youth and millennials and taking Bata’s brand appeal to the next level.”