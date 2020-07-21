Bausch + Lomb India launches iconnect® daily disposable contact lenses

Commenting on the launch and the campaign, Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India said, “Innovation and consumer focus have always been at the core of the products and solutions offered by Bausch + Lomb. Thus, it is essential for us to closely monitor consumer behavior and their evolving palette to bridge those gaps with our tailor-made offerings. The youth, today, is not only spontaneous but also practical in their approach. iconnect® is a brand for the youth. With the availability of daily disposable varietal, we are offering our users the convenience of a new pair of contact lenses every time, at a pocket-friendly price. We firmly believe that the approach taken in the ad campaign successfully delivers this message to our consumers.”