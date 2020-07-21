Bausch + Lomb India launches iconnect® daily disposable contact lenses

The latest addition to the iconnect® family is available in both 10 lens & 30 lens packaging.
Impromptu planning and spontaneity are the most commonly found attributes amongst the younger generation these days. However, following up on these plans often becomes difficult for spectacle wearers when they are seeking immediate solutions to look and feel at their best. This is where Daily Disposable Contact Lenses come into play. According to a 2019 report by Contact Lens Institute, Daily Disposables Contact Lens category is the leading growth driver for the Indian contact lens industry[1]. With the consumer palette evolving to accommodate shorter ownership cycles, Bausch + Lomb India announced the launch of iconnect® daily disposable contact lenses in the affordable range for these youngsters.
In 2019, Bausch + Lomb launched their highly successfully “Blame the Frame” campaign for iconnect® monthly and Silicone Hydrogel Lenses, which established the range as an everyday wingman for the youth looking to give themselves a style makeover. The campaign helped identify the growing demand for accessible and convenient solutions preferred by the youth. On the back of this growing demand, Bausch + Lomb decided to the extend this range to the Daily Disposable category with the introduction of iconnect® dailies. Available in both 10 & 30 lens packaging and priced at INR 349/- and INR 899/- respectively, these lenses are one of the most affordable and accessible solution, for the targeted consumers in the market.
The new range has been launched through Bausch + Lomb’s latest “Be Always Ready” campaign. The ad campaign “Be Always Ready” showcases the protagonists in situations that require them to be ready in no time, highlighting the ease and smooth transition that the new range of lenses brings to its users on a shoestring budget. The narrative of the digital ads is executed in a way that would resonate with the youth and continue to build upon the brand ethos that iconnect® has nurtured over the years through their campaigns and communication.
Commenting on the launch and the campaign, Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India said, “Innovation and consumer focus have always been at the core of the products and solutions offered by Bausch + Lomb. Thus, it is essential for us to closely monitor consumer behavior and their evolving palette to bridge those gaps with our tailor-made offerings. The youth, today, is not only spontaneous but also practical in their approach. iconnect® is a brand for the youth. With the availability of daily disposable varietal, we are offering our users the convenience of a new pair of contact lenses every time, at a pocket-friendly price. We firmly believe that the approach taken in the ad campaign successfully delivers this message to our consumers.”
Chandni Shah, COO – Kinnect, the digital agency behind the campaign said, “With 'Be Always Ready' campaign, we wanted to create an experience in which millennials could participate, devise content that encourages product usage, and align the brand's communications with the likes of the youth. Despite their purchasing power, the youth today is focused on saving. Hence to launch Bausch + Lomb's iconnect®️ daily disposable contact lenses - a perfect product to cater to their spontaneity and convenience - we conceptualised a campaign that resonates with their hassle-free lifestyles.”
(We got this information in a press release).