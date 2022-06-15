BCCL wins big at the INMA awards

BCCL, the parent company of The Times of India, The Economic Times, and several language newspapers such as Navbharat Times, Maharashtra Times, and Vijay Karnataka, won first place for its campaign, “#MyFavAdInTOI” in the ‘Best Use of Social Media’ category. It also won first place for ‘Most Creative Use of Advertising Formats’ for “Maharashtra Times Tulsi Seeds Innovation on World Environment Day”.