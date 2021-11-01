‘Be a sparkle with ZING’ and volunteer to mentor under-resourced children and young adults

Speaking about this campaign, Pankaj Balhara, chief channel officer, Music Cluster adds, “Zing, as a brand, believes in consumer centricity and always tries to connect and engage with the youth while making a difference in their lives. Diwali is the perfect occasion to initiate a campaign to take our ideologies forward. We wanted to inspire the youth about the importance of giving back to the society by volunteering, and how this can be a learning opportunity for all. With ‘Be a sparkle with ZING’ campaign, we desire to motivate adults to be the guiding light in the lives of under-resourced children and young adults, who seek support, and most importantly direction in terms of their career. For this initiative, we are glad to have joined hands with purpose-driven NGOs like The Lighthouse Project, Mentor Together, Antarang Foundation and Katalyst India. With this campaign, we are hoping to educate about mentoring & encourage everyone to volunteer. A small contribution in terms of time can go a long way in adding a sparkle to the lives of these kids and contribute towards building a brighter future for them.”