Be Awkward, Be Weird, Be Free, Be You - with Spykar’s New Campaign #YoungandRestless

Spykar believes that it is really important to have a job that you are passionate about. Rather than looking for a career for the money, go for one that would make you happy. We live in a time where we can connect with a multitude of people through social media. Today, the #YoungandRestless spend a lot of time on Social Media studying their target audience to have a special connection with them so they can create relatable content for their niche. Because of their large following, additional chances for content creators begin to offer themselves in the form of brand deals, company collaborations, and even the prospect of creating their own businesses. The campaign also focuses on spreading the message that, ‘It is never too late to follow your passion’.