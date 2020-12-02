Beat the Pollution this winter - BluSmart introduces #MyBluKilometres to bring down rising pollution in Delhi NCR

In this contest, everyone wins: BluSmart introduces #MyBluKms.
BluSmart, India's first all-electric ride hailing platform, today announced the launch of its #MyBluKms campaign, in an effort to tackle the rising pollution levels in Delhi NCR. Through this campaign, BluSmart aims to reduce the city’s burden of air pollution by offering a contest to its riders, the prize of which is a 3-days all-expenses paid 5-star trip to the Andamans. The contest will run from 01 to 20 December 2020, and the winner would be announced on 22 December 2020.
Talking about the campaign and the severe condition of air pollution in and around Delhi, Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart said, “Our vision is to make the environment greener and more breathable. With Delhi-NCR facing a double-edged sword of hazardous air pollution levels as well as increasing Covid-19 cases, we must take urgent action. One way to tackle this pressing issue is a revolution in the electric vehicle space, that can bring down pollution levels to a significant extent.
“In the last one year of its operation, BluSmart has completed 240,000 all-electric trips and has covered 7 million clean km. In fact, owing to its pledge to keep the environment clean and green with a green mobility revolution, BluSmart has saved 500,000 kgs of Co2 since its launch in June last year and this campaign is another step towards this pledge. Through this campaign, we look forward to creating a culture of going electric when it comes to city mobility and eventually making pollution-free existence the new mantra. This is a challenge where everyone wins,” adds Mr. Jaggi.
“Through this campaign, we aim to raise public awareness not just about the toxic environment prevalent in the city, but also about what you and I can do to help improve this situation! We need to adopt a greener mode of transport and save our environment from harmful Carbon and particulate matter emissions. The fact that PM 2.5 and PM 10 have risen above the hazardous mark tells us how important it is to take corrective measures at our end to ensure that the air we breathe is clean,” said Anirudh Arun, Head of Operations and Marketing, BluSmart.
To participate in the #MyBluKms challenge, people will have to book a ride in BluSmart app, take a picture or video of themselves in the all-electric cab, and post it on Instagram using the hashtag #MyBluKms. The person who covers the maximum number of clean KMs wins an ‘All expenses paid, 5-star trip to the Andamans for two.’
Air pollution is the fifth biggest cause of deaths in India. India also has the world's highest death rate from chronic respiratory diseases and asthma, according to the WHO. In Delhi, poor quality air irreversibly damages the lungs of 2.2 million or 50 percent of all children. A new research adds to the growing body of evidence that higher exposure to air pollution may affect mental health later in life.
#MyBluKms is just one step towards reducing the carbon footprint caused due to internal combustion engines (ICE e.g. Petrol, Diesel). A first-of-its-kind on-demand electric taxi service, BluSmart is a fast-growing new age electric mobility platform that unlocks the era of smart urban electric rides in cool, silent, and ultra-sanitized all electric cabs. Since inception BluSmart has successfully managed to curb 500+ tonnes of CO2 emissions through its all-electric cabs. The company also launched its Green Referral feature in its app that allows users to invite their friends and family to the electric mobility solution. For every referral, BluSmart plants one tree.
