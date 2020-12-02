Beat the Pollution this winter - BluSmart introduces #MyBluKilometres to bring down rising pollution in Delhi NCR

“Through this campaign, we aim to raise public awareness not just about the toxic environment prevalent in the city, but also about what you and I can do to help improve this situation! We need to adopt a greener mode of transport and save our environment from harmful Carbon and particulate matter emissions. The fact that PM 2.5 and PM 10 have risen above the hazardous mark tells us how important it is to take corrective measures at our end to ensure that the air we breathe is clean,” said Anirudh Arun, Head of Operations and Marketing, BluSmart.