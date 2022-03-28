Berger Paints’ Mobile Ad drives 13x higher engagement rate

The innovative ad is reaching users in Kerala while promoting Berger Paints’ Imperia Breathe Easy wood coating product.
mCanvas, the mobile branding solution, enabled Berger Paints to promote its quality wood coating product Imperia Breathe Easy with a disruptive mobile campaign.
Berger Paints’ Imperia Breathe Easy is a non-toxic, low volatile organic compound (VOC), anti-microbial, water-based wood coating product that provides new and heritage furniture with a renewed look. It is convenient, cost-saving, and is prepared with leading German water-based technology.
“We live in a world where users are increasingly becoming self-reliant and more environmentally conscious. We showcased the Imperia Breathe Easy as a convenient and green product that safeguards users’ furniture, home, and environment,” said Sudhir Nair, Senior General Manager - Marketing, Berger Paints India Limited. The ad deployed regional targeting to enable the brand to reach users in Kerala.
The campaign integrated the accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensors in the phone. Users are prompted to pan their phone upward to reveal the effects of the product on heritage furniture. By integrating advanced motion sensors in the ad, we could keep users engaged with the ad narrative, drive brand awareness, and enforce positive product perception and interest. The campaign is garnering over 13x higher engagement rate. Users are spending over 9 seconds on average, engaging with the ad.
(We got this information in a press release).