Best Smartphones Of 2021 Under 15,000 For Students & Professionals

Boasting of HDR capabilities, high-resolution camera, powerful processors and long battery life the under Rs 15000 smartphones of 2021 can conveniently give any high-enders a tough competition.
Now, if you are skimping through the market searching for the best smartphone under Rs 15000 for students & professionals then there are endless choices that can presently take you to a dead end. Therefore, to ease your worries we have compiled for you a comprehensive list of the top 8 smartphones that are currently available under Rs 15000 for your perusal.
1) Samsung Galaxy F22
Going big on battery life and encompassing a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 processor alongside 4GB RAM the recent offering from Samsung, the mega Galaxy F22 is a basic budget smartphone that simply cuts above the rest. Presently available at a paltry price of Rs 12,499 only the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and comes loaded with a slew of pre-installed apps. To top it all, this smartphone from Samsung also offers a vibrant 6.40 inch, 720 x 1600 pixels AMOLED display so you can attend all your routine classes or zoom calls from your budget smartphone itself.
2) Samsung Galaxy M32
Another mid-range offering from Samsung that features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display, quad cameras alongside a large capacity battery is the mega monster Galaxy M32. Launched in a price range of a nimble 13,999 the Samsung Galaxy M32 accountres a 6000 mAh battery, the mighty MediaTek Helio G80 processor, upto 4GB Ram and quad camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP Macro camera alongside 2MP depth sensor. So, if penny-pinching is on your mind then Samsung Galaxy M32 might be an ideal choice!
3) Realme Narzo 30
If you are looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone with a robust hardware, 6.5 inch display, 5000 mAh battery and 128 GB storage then look no further than the Realme Narzo 30. Despite being built on a basic design the Realme Narzo 30 looks quite attractive and is a good enough pocket-friendly offering for handling mid-level gaming sessions. Perfect for long video sessions, the smartphone gets charged pretty quickly, and can easily go from a dead battery to a full charge in upto 1 hour and 10 minutes only.
4) Redmi Note 10
Redmi never truly fails to impress its blue family! Launched at a trifling Rs 12,000 the mighty Redmi Note 10 cuts above the rest and includes everything absolutely the best! Conceptualised for the budget-strapped students and professionals, the Redmi Note 10 is a deadly confluence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, 4GB Ram and 5000 mAh battery. Significantly slimmer and lighter than its predecessors the Redmi Note 10 can be conveniently carried by the students and working professionals who are always on the go!
5) Motorola Moto G30
Packed with the bleeding-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 operating system, 5000 mAh battery, 4GB Ram and 64GB of internal storage the Motorola Moto G30 is your one-stop destination whether you wish to attend online classes, work on documents or stream movies. Presently available for grabs at an unbelievable price of Rs 10,999 only the Motorola Moto G30 comes equipped with a HD+ display and has a 90Hz refresh rate.
6) Poco M3
Priced at exactly Rs 15000 the Poco M3 smartphone offers a 6.53 inch full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor alongside a 6GB RAM. Presently available in two distinct storage variables - 64GB and 128GB , this budget-friendly offering from Poco encompasses a 6000 mAh battery and comes with a 22.5 charger in the box. Keeping in mind the needs of the working professionals and students the Poco X3 has been designed with remarkable software and is perfect for handling day to day tasks.
7) Samsung Galaxy M12
Talking about mid-segment smartphones for students and professionals, how can we forget the revered Samsung Galaxy M12. The smartphone comes with a power efficient chipset, encloses a 6000 mAh battery, 90 Hz display and runs on the mighty Octa Core, 2 GHz Samsung Exynos 8 Octa Core Processor. Moreover, at a price point of just Rs 9,649 this smartphone from Samsung is truly the best value for money presently available in the market.
8) Motorola G40 Fusion
Launched in April 2021 the Motorola G40 Fusion is another astonishing offering from Motorola that deserves all your attention. The phone features a 120Hz refresh rate, large 6.78 inch full HD+ display and the herculean Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G processor. Moreover, headlining a 6000 mAh battery that conveniently supports upto 20W of fast charging the Motorola G40 Fusion is one smartphone from Motorola you simply cannot look away from!
Gone are the days when buying a new smartphone meant breaking the bank! Today, the newly emerging market of budget smartphones under Rs 15000 has brought about a renaissance in the smartphone industry. Now, if you are looking to shop for a mobile phone under budget-friendly prices then get your hands on any of the above-mentioned smartphones from this list!
