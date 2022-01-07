BGR awards the leaders in Tech and Innovation at the Tech Excellence Awards, 2021

On the closure of these awards, Shridhar Mishra, head- digital sales, Zee Media Corporation said, “We are extremely thrilled to have executed the second season of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 with an aim to recognise the technology sector in India. Our focus was to bring the most eminent tech products to our readers, to keep them completely updated with the world of technology. It is our privilege to conclude this event with one of its kind tech conclave that shared views and insights from industry veterans which made the event more than just an award. We are overwhelmed with the phenomenal response that we have received from our users and the industry leaders. I would personally like to congratulate each of the winners for their contributions and wholeheartedly extend warm regards to the esteemed guests.”