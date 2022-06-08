“Bhalo Basa”: TV9 Bangla honored leading real estate players of Bengal to boost the entire eco-system

The real estate sector is a unique and significant part of the economy that concerns both the broader economy and the individual in equal measure. While it is directly linked to the fortunes of multiple labour-intensive sectors such as iron and steel, cement, brick, paint, chemicals, electricals, sanitaryware, interior design items thereby proving employment, it also concerns the individual customer since it is easily the biggest transaction a common citizen conducts in his lifetime and involves a lot of planning and 'dreaming' that one nurtures over the years.