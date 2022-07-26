Bharat 24 appoints news anchors Mimansa Malik, Sachin Arora and Poornima Mishra

These news anchors bring together years of credibility and editorial instincts, elaborating Bharat 24’s editorial line up further.
Bharat 24, the upcoming National Hindi News channel has strengthened its editorial team with the appointment of popular Hindi News Anchors Mimansa Malik, Sachin Arora and Poornima Mishra ahead of its launch next month. The immensely popular news anchors bring together years of credibility and editorial instincts, elaborating Bharat 24’s editorial line up further.
With so many known and trusted news anchors joining the editorial team, Bharat 24 aims to bring its vision of New India to reality soon. Bharat 24 emphasizes on highlighting significant news from all Indian states and be a National Voice of Real India in true sense. The New-age news channel is also the first to introduce “Augmented Reality” to its studios offering an immersive engagement for its viewers.
These strings of new appointments have only added to the growing buzz around the Noida-based upcoming national Hindi news channel Bharat 24 which is set to make giant strides with its launch in August 2022