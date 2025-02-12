Bharat Express hosts 'Naye Bharat Ki Baat' conclave on its second anniversary

Bharat Express News Network hosted the 'Naye Bharat Ki Baat - Delhi Ke Sath' Conclave in the national capital, marking its second anniversary. In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bharat Express and highlighted the media organisation’s significant contribution to nation-building.

The conclave, 'Naye Bharat Ki Baat - Delhi Ke Sath', was inaugurated at 11 AM by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who lit the ceremonial lamp and raised the slogan of 'Bharat Mata'. Singer Sadyant Kaushal also performed Ganesh Vandana.

The conclave saw the participation of several prominent figures from across the country, including Union Ministers, MPs, political party spokespersons, police officials, musicians, spiritual leaders, and other influential personalities. Among those who addressed the gathering were Acharya Pramod Krishnam, head of Kalki Dham and founder of Kalki Foundation; Dr. Rajeshwar Singh, popular BJP leader and MLA from Sarojininagar, Uttar Pradesh; senior Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain; nationalist thinker Pushpendra Kulshrestha; Delhi Police’s Traffic DCP Shashank Jaiswal; and Bhojpuri singer Kalpana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bharat Express on its anniversary, acknowledging its role in nation-building through programs like 'Naye Bharat Ki Baat - Delhi Ke Sath'. He noted that the second year marks an important milestone for any institution and appreciated Bharat Express for staying committed to its purpose and achieving success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the media's role during Amrit Kaal and credited Indian media for documenting and influencing key developments. He acknowledged Bharat Express for raising awareness on various issues and supporting the vision of a developed India. He noted that India is undergoing major changes in sectors like agriculture, startups, education, and health, with the media playing a role in informing and empowering different sections of society.

In his message, PM Modi also referred to the development and transformation taking place in Delhi, emphasising that such discussions on 'Naye Bharat Ki Baat - Delhi Ke Sath' are timely. He expressed confidence that Bharat Express will continue to contribute towards establishing Delhi as a global capital by promoting dialogue.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the media has a key role in taking India to new heights of development and expressed confidence that Bharat Express will keep strengthening this journey of nation-building.

Finally, PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Bharat Express on its second anniversary and wished the organisation a bright future.

During the conclave, Delhi Police Traffic DCP Shashank Jaiswal highlighted the functioning of the Delhi Police and its efforts in traffic management. He stated that the primary aim of the Delhi Police is to minimise public inconvenience and ensure smooth traffic. The police remain committed to addressing public grievances and providing solutions. Additionally, he mentioned that the police prioritise ambulances and school buses.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised PM Modi’s leadership in the nation’s development efforts and said that in times of despair, PM Modi has reassured the people that India can be developed.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, head of Kalki Dham, shared his views on Sanatan Dharma, the incarnation of Lord Kalki, politics, and the current situation of the nation. He explained that Sanatan Dharma is not just a regular faith or sect, but eternal truth. He made it clear that “Sanatan has never been eradicated and will never be eradicated,” while other religions are human-made.

He cited a verse from the twelfth Skandh of Srimad Bhagavatam, which mentions that Lord Vishnu’s final incarnation, Kalki, will appear in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, marking the end of Kali Yuga.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated that “Kalki Dham is the first Dham being established before the incarnation of the Lord.” It will become a center for religion and spirituality and will be a major place of worship for Lord Kalki in the future.

He clarified that the “Sambhal” mentioned in the scriptures refers to the present-day Sambhal, emphasising that different names do not affect the significance of the Lord’s glory.

Nationalist thinker Pushpendra Kulshrestha remarked that since India’s independence, Hindu society has developed a habit of both telling and accepting lies over the past 70-75 years. He pointed out that many people today wrongly believe that Hindutva is a deception, when in fact it is the truth. He stressed the need for speaking the truth in Indian society.

Pushpendra Kulshrestha also raised serious questions on the issue of hate speech, citing questions posed by two Supreme Court judges regarding threats like “behead him” when comments are made about Muslims' Prophet. He questioned why such threats were considered acceptable when the rights of Hindu society were being trampled upon.

He raised concerns about the ‘Places of Worship Act 1991’, calling it against the foundation of Indian democracy, and questioned how democracy can exist when the judiciary’s doors are closed.

Bharat Express chairman and editor-in-chief Upendrra Rai shared his thoughts on the history of Sanatan Dharma. He agreed with Pushpendra Kulshrestha’s points, stating that Hinduism is older than all other faiths and religions. He mentioned that Hinduism is approximately 11,000 years old, while other religions have much shorter histories.

Editor-in-chief Upendrra Rai stated, “On this Earth, there are about 300 faiths and more than 3,000 sects. Islam is 1400 years old, Sikhism is 500-600 years old, Jainism is 3,000 years old, Buddhism is around 2,500-3,000 years old. In all these religions, Sanatan Dharma is the only one that talks about Moksha. All other religions stop at the ladder of Heaven or Hell, but Sanatan Dharma talks about attaining Moksha beyond them.”

During the event, CMD Upendrra Rai honoured guests such as Dr. SK Sarin, Dr. SCL Gupta, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and others with mementos. Bhojpuri singer Kalpana, musician Akhil Sachdeva, and Sagar were also honoured on stage.

At the conclave, all distinguished guests were acknowledged for their contributions. CMD Upendrra Rai also presented mementos to Supreme Court senior lawyer Vikas Singh and Ashwini Upadhyay. Additionally, he gifted copies of his books, ‘Hastakshep’ and ‘Nazariya’, to the guests.

During the conclave, CMD Upendrra Rai’s son, Sadyant Kaushal, performed a classical music piece. The Bharat Express News Network conclave focused on the media's role in nation-building, Delhi’s development, and social change.

