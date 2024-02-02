Bharat Express News completes one year

It is a dynamic Hindi news channel, under the leadership of Upendrra Rai.
Bharat Express, a Hindi news channel, celebrates its one-year anniversary under the visionary leadership of Upendrra Rai, CMD and editor-in-chief, Bharat Express News Network.
The celebration unfolded at ICC, Lodhi Road, where eminent personalities from diverse spheres were present.
Under Rai's guidance, Bharat Express News with the motto of Satya, Sahas and Samarpan i.e. Truth, Courage and Dedication, has demonstrated a commitment to journalistic integrity, providing timely and accurate information across a spectrum of topics.
Reflecting on the milestone, Upendrra Rai, CMD and editor-in-chief, Bharat Express News, expressed gratitude for the team's hard work and the unwavering support of viewers. "Our journey over the past year has been remarkable, and we are immensely proud of the strides we've made in delivering quality news. We look forward to continuing our mission of informing, educating, and empowering our audience," he added.
Upendrra Rai stands as a pioneering journalist who, singularly established a media brand using his personal resources, dedicated to the noble cause of unbiased journalism.
We got this information in a press release.