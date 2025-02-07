Bharat Express to host Conclave in Delhi for its second anniversary

Bharat Express will host the "Naye Bharat Ki Baat, Rajdhani Dilli Ke Saath" conclave on February 11, 2025, in New Delhi. The day-long event will feature Cabinet Ministers, political leaders, policymakers, cultural figures, and spiritual speakers discussing India's socio-economic growth and future development.

Bharat Express will host several dignitaries namely, Ashwani Vaishnav, union minister of Railways, Gajendra Singh, union minister of Culture, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles, Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Anupriya Singh Patel, MoS Health & Family Welfare, Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament and Former Minister, Nishikant Dubey, Member of Parliament to name a few among other delegates and bureaucrats for the conclave.

Reflecting on this milestone, Upendrra Rai, CMD and editor-in-chief of Bharat Express News Network, said, “Today, India is witnessing growth that is unparalleled to any other country. Since its launch, Bharat Express has been highlighting the initiatives that are imperative to enhance our Nation’s growth and its global image. As we celebrate 2 years of Bharat Express, I am proud of my team’s hard work in bringing non-stop stories that matter and shape our communities. I am also immensely grateful to the unwavering support of our viewers and other key stakeholders”.

