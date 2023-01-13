Bharat24 honours extraordinary individuals from Uttar Pradesh with Shikhar Samman

After successful editions of Gujarat Shikhar Samman in Ahmedabad, Bharat24 organized Shikhar Samman in Uttar Pradesh.
Shikhar Samman on Bharat24, is a successful initiative that recognizes and encourages individuals who are making extraordinary contribution towards the Vision of New India.
After successful editions of Gujarat Shikhar Samman in Ahmedabad and Chhattisgarh Shikhar Samman in Raipur, Bharat24 organized Shikhar Samman Uttar Pradesh to felicitate individuals who continue to bring accolades to the state through their initiatives and actions.
Both deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in the ceremony as guests of honour to celebrate the achievements of individuals from different sectors and felicitate them with the coveted trophy of Shikhar Samman.
The event was hosted by top leadership team of Bharat24 including chief business officer and strategic advisor to the board, Manoj Jagyasi, executive editor and senior anchor Mimansa Malik, Anchor Surabhi Tiwari, UP Bureau chief Awanish Vidyarthi and Journalist Ahtesham Siddqui.