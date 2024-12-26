Bharat24 hosts Bharat Bhagya Nirmata Conclave

The "Bharat Bhagya Nirmata Conclave", hosted by Bharat24 at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, brought together political leaders, spiritual gurus, and experts from various sectors. The event focused on recognising change-makers and discussing key issues such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, reservations, and preparations for the Kumbh Mela.

Advertisment

The event began with Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO and editor-in-chief of Bharat24, extending a warm welcome to IAS (Retd) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. "We are grateful for Shri Awasthi's presence and appreciate his expertise in overseeing the upcoming Kumbh Mela, which reflects the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister," said Dr. Chandra.

Awasthi, in his keynote address, stated, "This year’s Kumbh will be 1000 times better than all previous Kumbhs. It will be a Digital Kumbh, aligning with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister."

Manoj Jagyasi, chief business officer and strategic advisor, elaborated on the preparations for Kumbh Mela 2025, emphasising travel arrangements, extensive digitalisation, and an enhanced attendee experience. He highlighted how the upcoming Kumbh is poised to set new benchmarks in terms of scale and technological integration.

The conclave was marked by discussions on socio-political issues with leaders sharing their perspectives.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, thanked the Prime Minister for his support in highlighting the importance of MSMEs. He stated that the sector's growth is a key driver of economic development and job creation.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), emphasised the demand for electoral reforms, noting, "One nation, one election was there, and now people of India want this bill to be passed so that elections can be held together again."

Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Minister of Fisheries, Uttar Pradesh, stated that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has moved up from 10th to 4th in global economic rankings and is on track to become the third-largest economy.

The Kumbh Mela 2025, lasting 45 days and expecting 40 crore attendees, will highlight its cultural and spiritual importance. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated, "There is no larger platform to witness India's unity than the Kumbh Mela".

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, highlighted the government’s development initiatives in the northeast, saying, "Today, the development model of the Modi government is being showcased in the northeast, and the children of the northeast are visible in every industry, who used to fear coming here before 2014."

Acharya Pramod Krishnam also attended the event and shared his vision for the nation, focusing on universal happiness and well-being.

Thakur Raghuraj Singh, chairman and State Minister of Labour and Employment, urged the audience to embrace their roots even as they adopt aspects of Western culture. He also invited everyone present to experience the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.