Bharat24 partners with Tiger Balm to launch an innovative content feature

As a National Hindi News Channel, Bharat24, has garnered keen attention from advertisers and media agencies even before its launch. The channel scaled an impressive feat of signing over 50 Brands within just 50 days of its launch for their respective campaigns.
Now, Bharat24 has partnered with renowned and trusted analgesic pain relief ointment, Tiger Balm to launch an innovative campaign. “Works where it hurts” has been core of Tiger Balm and likewise for Bharat24 “Jahan Tak Bharat, Wahan Tak Bharat24” has been its focus. Taking this ahead, Bharat24 is working towards appointment of a dedicated correspondent in every constituency of India and boasts of more than 4000 on-ground reporters.
The channel has exclusively produced a special content feature creating effective synergy between core values of both brands – “Tiger Balm – Dard Jahan, Asar Wahan”. The vignette features actors in the roles of a Bharat24 Reporter and a Cameraman who discusses the demanding professional life of journalists. The video promotes the key brand promise of Tiger Balm - the proven pain relief brand that’s trusted in over 100 countries.
Manoj Jagyasi, CBO & Strategic Advisor to board, Bharat24, said: “We adopted an aggressive revenue strategy since our launch. It is imperative for a new brand like us to look beyond the traditional TV advertising and offer a wide range of customized media solutions to deliver on the brand campaigns of our clients. I am delighted that Tiger Balm trusted us with creating something innovative for them. We will continue to innovate to offer customized content solutions that meet the needs to our advertisers”.
Faisal Naseem of Span Communications said: “News channels play a pivotal role in media planning and channels like Bharat 24, even though a new entrant, believes in credible and unbiased news coverage. Bharat24 has immense potential and the dynamic energy to create greater awareness for our client like Tiger Balm. It will also help garner good reach with FCT and innovations. Indeed, we are most happy to associate with them.”
Puneet Motiani, Partner, Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP (the exclusive distributors for Tiger Balm in India) says, “Tiger Balm, a brand tried, tested, and trusted by generations of Indians is deeply rooted in our culture. We are happy to partner with a new evolving channel like Bharat24 for this campaign.”
