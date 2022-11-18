Bharat24 partners with Tiger Balm to launch an innovative content feature

Manoj Jagyasi, CBO & Strategic Advisor to board, Bharat24, said: “We adopted an aggressive revenue strategy since our launch. It is imperative for a new brand like us to look beyond the traditional TV advertising and offer a wide range of customized media solutions to deliver on the brand campaigns of our clients. I am delighted that Tiger Balm trusted us with creating something innovative for them. We will continue to innovate to offer customized content solutions that meet the needs to our advertisers”.