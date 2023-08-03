Bharat24's vision of New India 2.0 celebrates extraordinary contributions towards the nation's progress

India's fastest-growing Hindi National News Channel that promotes and felicitates exceptional individuals from diverse sectors for their commendable contributions towards the development of India, successfully organized the second edition of the "Vision of New India" on Monday, 31st July 2023 at Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi. This initiative by Bharat24 embodies the message of "Badhta Bharat, Ubharta Bharat," resonating with their commitment to fostering the vision of a progressive and thriving India.
Eminent dignitaries graced the occasion as guests of honor and shared their visionary insights for the future of India. The guests included:
1. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti
2. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal - Union Minister for Law & Justice and MoS for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs
3. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology
4. Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries
5. Shri Akhilesh Yadav - President of Samajwadi Party
6. Shri Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
7. Shri Chirag Paswan - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
8. Shri Ajay Alok - National Spokesperson of BJP
The event was graciously hosted by the top leadership team of Bharat24, including Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, and Editor-in-Chief, Ms. Rubika Liyaquat, Vice-President and Chief Business Officer, and strategic advisor to the board, Mr. Manoj Jagyasi.
During the ceremony, these distinguished dignitaries joined hands to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals across various sectors and presented them with the trophy of "Vision of New India," symbolizing their exemplary contributions to the nation's progress.
The "Vision of New India 2.0" initiative highlighted entrepreneurs' crucial role in bolstering the nation's economy. It featured insightful panel discussions on key developmental issues in various sectors such as healthcare, real estate, renewable energy, education, fin-tech, and so on. This platform allowed industry leaders, policymakers, and thought influencers to exchange ideas and drive meaningful conversations for India's future growth.
