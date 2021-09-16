BharatPe launches the ‘BharatPe Lagao, World Cup Jao’ contest for its merchant partners

Speaking about the campaign, Nishant Jain, chief business officer, BharatPe, said, “Merchants are at the core of everything we do. We are committed to our vision of empowering small merchants and kirana store owners with best-in-class fintech products that can aid the growth of their businesses. We roll out innovative campaigns from time to time to reward our top transacting merchants and further nurture our relationship with them. Earlier this year, we had rewarded 673 top transacting merchants across 10 emerging cities, in the 3- month long Festive Bonanza contest. Now, as businesses get ready for the upcoming festive season, we wanted to give our top performing merchants a chance to watch India play live at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. We understand that cricket is one of the most popular sport in the country and ‘BharatPe Lagao, World Cup Jao’ is designed to reward our top merchants with trip to Dubai. We are confident that this contest will enable us to further enhance our merchant engagements. We hope to touch atleast 5 million merchants with this initiative. We will be rolling out more innovative contests to empower and applaud our 7.5 million merchant partners in the times to come.”