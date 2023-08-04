Bhumi Pednekar joins Jio MAMI as the Brand Ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai

Commenting on this, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Dimensions Mumbai this year. It's an incredible platform for young filmmakers; it empowers them to tell personal stories that mean something to them. It gives them an opportunity to showcase their film to a larger audience on a big screen. For decades, Mumbai has inspired filmmakers from around the world. This city has cinema in its DNA. The opportunities that Mumbai can offer with an excellent platform like Dimensions Mumbai to promote filmmakers of extraordinary calibre to their full potential is special. As a proud Mumbaiite who is always amazed and excited by the city, I can’t wait to interact with some of these filmmakers, watch their films, and if I am able to positively impact their craft, I will be very happy and grateful for that."