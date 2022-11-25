Big Bang Media Ventures merges with New Horizons Alliance

Madhu Mantena, shall continue with BBMVPL as the Founder & Chief Creative Officer and Ravneet Gill shall take over the reigns of BBMVPL as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Madhu is one of India's most progressive & admired film producers and a pioneer in media entrepreneurship. A distinguished banker, Ravneet headed two of India's largest banks during his eminent banking career and has been building NHA to fuel the future of the sports & esports businesses in India.

Commenting on the merger, Madhu said, "It is a matter of privilege for me and BBMVPL that my mentor, Mr. Manmohan Shetty, who needs no introduction in the world of media, shall head the Board as its Non Executive Chairman. This merger enables BBMVPL to metamorphosize from an entertainment production company into a full fledged content company over the next few years with equal focus on Entertainment, Education & Esports. I am most excited and looking forward to working under Ravneet's leadership in helping steer BBMVPL towards the tall goals he has set for the company".

Ravneet remarked, "As education becomes more audio visual & esports more integral to the creator economy, content curation becomes the game changer. Madhu is not only a creative genius but also a visionary & I believe this merger shall reorient the space we operate in and reinforce the market leadership position of our businesses' .