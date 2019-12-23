Big Bazaar presents ‘End of Decade Sale’ from 21st Dec 2019 to 1st Jan 2020

As we come to the end of another decade, Big Bazaar - India’s leading hypermarket chain from Future Group is all set to end this year with a bang. Big Bazaar presents, ‘End of Decade Sale’ from 21st December 2019 to 1st January 2020. End of Decade Sale by Big Bazaar, is the last chance customers get to buy products at a similar price in which they were sold ten years ago. This means, customers can buy a wide range of products like Maggi 560 g as per the price sold in 2009 i.e. at Rs. 71 versus the current MRP which is Rs.89.
Big Bazaar’s ‘End of Decade Sale’ includes special 2009 prices on a list of offers from all categories like food, daily essentials, home furnishings, electronics, homeware, luggage, stationary, toys, fashion and more. One can opt for a new Prestige 3 burner gas stove MRP 7295 at just Rs. 3699, Bombay Dyeing bedsheets MRP 999 at Rs.499, Aristocrat hard trolley set of three MRP 20,000 at just Rs. 6999 etc. to name a few.
Speaking about End of Decade Sale Mr. Sadashiv Nayak, ceo, Big Bazaar says, “A flash back to the last decade makes us realise the changes, developments, new store launches, exciting offers, wide product portfolio and many more things Big Bazaar has undertaken over the years. As we close this year, we would like to take our customers to a nostalgic journey of shopping at the prices of 2009 with End of the Decade Sale. We invite our customers to experience value shopping only with their favourite brand Big Bazaar.”
Over and above great prices Kotak Mahindra Bank users can avail an additional 10% discount on a minimum shopping of Rs.3000, upto a maximum of Rs. 400 on one transaction during the sale period.
