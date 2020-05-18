Big Bazaar’s Ramzan campaign speaks about the power in Prayer

For the first time ever, the entire human race is fighting a battle against a virus that is still winning against mankind. Across the globe; there are millions of doctors, nurses, scientist, police forces, sanitation works and many people who are risking their lives to serve humanity. Over two months now, India reaches lockdown 4.0 and is now in the Holy month of Ramzan. Believing in the power of prayer, Big Bazaar has released a heart touching campaign called, ‘Ibaadat Bhi, Hifaazat Bhi’ (prayers with safety). The campaign is conceptualized by DDB Mudra, is in line with the brand's larger initiative of helping every Indian stay safe and protected.