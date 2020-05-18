Big Bazaar’s Ramzan campaign speaks about the power in Prayer

Highlights the importance of safety and hygiene to fight COVID-19.
For the first time ever, the entire human race is fighting a battle against a virus that is still winning against mankind. Across the globe; there are millions of doctors, nurses, scientist, police forces, sanitation works and many people who are risking their lives to serve humanity. Over two months now, India reaches lockdown 4.0 and is now in the Holy month of Ramzan. Believing in the power of prayer, Big Bazaar has released a heart touching campaign called, ‘Ibaadat Bhi, Hifaazat Bhi’ (prayers with safety). The campaign is conceptualized by DDB Mudra, is in line with the brand's larger initiative of helping every Indian stay safe and protected.
Created, recorded, edited and scripted all by working from home; the campaign has been successful in making an instant connect with its customers across the country. As the lockdown extends, as much as we follow all precautions, we also need the power of prayers. Now in the holy month of Ramzaan; just as we open our hands in prayer, Big Bazaar urges everyone to continue to open up our hands to sanitize, wash and purify as well.
Speaking about the film Pawan Sarda, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Future Retail said "The concept shared by our agency DDB Mudra was so unique that we were absolutely sure we wanted to make this film, despite the lockdown constraints. We decided to shoot it with phone cameras. For us the intent was more important than the production value. The agency shot this film with zero budget."
As soon as the lockdown was announced on 21st March, Big Bazaar launched its mobile site shop.bigbazaar.com and its home delivery services to ensure that all Indians get their daily essentials and are protected as they stay home safe.
India stay home and stay safe!
(We got this information from a press release.)