BIG FM announces the launch of BIG Dream Makers Awards 2024

BIG FM, a radio network, announces the launch of the BIG Dream Makers Awards 2024. Held on September 29, 2024, at Taj Vivanta in Dwarka, c, the event celebrated the exceptional leaders and visionaries who have significantly contributed to the growth and development of the real estate sector in India.

As the country advances on the global stage, providing quality housing and commercial infrastructure has become essential to economic and social progress. The BIG Dream Makers Awards recognised these trailblazers from different states contributing to their growth and celebrating those who are shaping the future of the industry.

The awards honoured top achievers across diverse categories, including Residential Real Estate Developers (both Affordable and Luxury Housing), Commercial and Retail Developers, Sustainable Design and Construction, Women Super Achievers in Real Estate and Leisure & Entertainment Projects. By promoting quality, credibility and innovation in real estate development, the event emphasised its role as a pillar of India's economic growth.

A key highlight of the evening was the presence of L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs, as the chief guest, along with Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who graced the event and presented the awards. Blending knowledge with entertainment, the event also featured a panel discussion with industry experts and the keynote speaker, who provided valuable insights into ‘The Future of Real Estate.’



Additionally, the event included a Real Estate Expo that showcased the latest projects from leading brands and developers. This on-site Expo inaugurated by BIG FM RJ- RJ Khurafati Nitin, offered a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration and discussions about the future of real estate in the region. Developers presented their visions for sustainable and innovative spaces, further solidifying Delhi/NCR's status as a frontrunner in real estate development. The Expo allowed attendees to envision the future of urban living, highlighting the importance of quality, credibility and sustainability.

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared his thoughts on the success of the event, stating “We are proud to launch the BIG Dream Makers Awards in Delhi NCR. This event recognised the many visionaries who have shaped India’s real estate industry with their innovation, hard work and commitment. Alongside the awards, the Real Estate Expo also provided a valuable platform for top real estate brands to display their projects and ideas. Through this initiative we honour their achievements and highlight the important role the real estate sector plays in boosting India’s economy."

