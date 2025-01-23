BIG FM announces the third season of BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave. The show, focused on Marathi cinema, will premiere on January 27. It will air Monday to Saturday from 7 pm to 8 pm in Pune and Sundays from 7 am to 10 am in Pune and Mumbai.

Subodh Bhave returns as the host of BIG Marathi Bioscope Season 3. The new season will feature a 'Jodi Special' theme, focusing on iconic duos and creative collaborations in Marathi cinema. Listeners will also have the chance to dedicate songs to their favorite stars.

The third season of BIG Marathi Bioscope explores the stories of celebrities who have made a positive impact on society. The show highlights both Marathi cinema and its cultural significance.

Sharing his excitement, Subodh Bhave said, "I am thrilled to host another season of BIG Marathi Bioscope, especially after the incredible response from the audience for the past two seasons. For me, the true power of storytelling lies in its ability to create meaningful bonds and I’m grateful to BIG FM for providing a platform that nurtures this connection. This season brings fresh elements and I’m confident it will resonate even more profoundly with listeners, bringing them closer to the artists and stories they love."

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, added, "At BIG FM, we take pride in crafting content that connects with audiences on a personal level and BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave has been a true testament of these ethos. The tremendous success of the past two seasons reaffirms the deep connection Marathi cinema fans share with the show. With Subodh Bhave as the host, we are confident that the third season will set new benchmarks in audience engagement. We’re also immensely grateful to our sponsors for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in shaping this journey."

BIG Marathi Bioscope Season 3 with Subodh Bhave is sponsored by Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society Ltd, co-powered by Deshpande Eye Hospital & Laser Centre, supported by Associate Sponsor Valentina Industries, in partnership with Indian Oil and Saam TV as telecast partner.

The show will air across multiple cities, including Pune, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Solapur, Kolhapur and Nagpur, from Monday to Saturday, 7 pm to 8 pm. On Sundays, it will air from 7 am to 10 am in Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Indore and Nagpur and 8 am to 11 am in Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Solapur and Kolhapur. The season will end with a grand finale in Pune, featuring celebrity duos who have made a significant impact on Marathi cinema. The show will be promoted across BIG FM’s on-air, social media, and digital platforms for wider reach.

