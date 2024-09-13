BIG FM celebrates 17th edition of BIG Green Ganesha

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared, “Even though awareness about environmental conservation has been growing, many people still overlook eco-friendly practices when selecting idols and decorations for Ganesh Chaturthi. With BIG Green Ganesha, we have consistently aimed to create sustainable changes in how this beloved festival is celebrated. Each year, we introduce new ways for listeners to engage in eco-friendly practice and we believe that by making sustainability more accessible and encouraging community participation, we can create a lasting, positive impact. This campaign is about fostering a culture of responsibility and care, ensuring that our celebrations respect both tradition and the environment.”