BIG FM celebrates 17th edition of BIG Green Ganesha

Big FM marks the 17th edition of its BIG Green Ganesha initiative, launched in 2008, promoting environmental awareness and responsible celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.
This year, BIG FM, in association with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and powered by Re Sustainability and Recycling , is making eco-friendly and plastic-free celebrations even more accessible, further solidifying its role in driving sustainable festivities for a cleaner, greener tomorrow.
The radio network will launch a special BIG Green Ganesha song by singer Akriti Kakar to promote sustainable practices. Celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Sunny Leone, Esha Deol, and Palak Muchhal are supporting eco-friendly celebrations nationwide.
A key highlight of this year’s campaign has been the recognition of ‘Green Heroes,’ individuals who are taking significant steps to adopt and promote eco-friendly practices during Ganesh Chaturthi. Over the course of 10 days, BIG FM’s RJ Rani has been spotlighting these champions by visiting them at their homes, presenting each with an eco-friendly Ganesha idol and a green certificate to honour their commitment to sustainability. These Green Heroes have also been sharing their inspiring stories on air, motivating others to follow in their footsteps.
Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared, “Even though awareness about environmental conservation has been growing, many people still overlook eco-friendly practices when selecting idols and decorations for Ganesh Chaturthi. With BIG Green Ganesha, we have consistently aimed to create sustainable changes in how this beloved festival is celebrated. Each year, we introduce new ways for listeners to engage in eco-friendly practice and we believe that by making sustainability more accessible and encouraging community participation, we can create a lasting, positive impact. This campaign is about fostering a culture of responsibility and care, ensuring that our celebrations respect both tradition and the environment.”
The BIG Green Ganesha initiative is being celebrated in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bangalore, Pune, the rest of Maharashtra, and Goa. The campaign promotes sustainable Ganesha celebrations through various activities. BIG FM’s on-air promotions, RJ advocacy, and digital contests help spread the message. Listeners can hear exclusive RJ interviews with celebrities and Eco Bhakts sharing their stories to inspire eco-friendly practices.