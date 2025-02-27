BIG FM Impact Awards 2025 honours business leaders in Mumbai

BIG FM hosted the third edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS 2025 on February 25 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. Presented by LIC Housing Finance, the event recognised leaders and changemakers across various sectors. Business leaders, dignitaries, and celebrities attended, with winners receiving the BIG IMPACT trophy.

Advertisment

The BIG IMPACT Awards has grown into a platform recognising businesses for innovation and contributions across industries. Aligned with the brand’s "Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho" philosophy, the awards highlight creativity, inclusivity, and leadership. This year’s winners were recognised for resilience and impact. The event featured celebrities and dignitaries, including Bobby Deol, Amruta Fadnavis, Divya Khossla, Karan Veer Mehra, Dia Mirza, Taha Shah Badussha, Hina Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aditi Govitrikar, Ridhi Dogra, Varun Sood, Anjini Dhawan, Deepshika Deshmukh, Maahi Mukherjee, and Miss India winners Nandini Guptaa, Rekha Pandey, and Nikita Porwal.

The awards had Mahindra & Mahindra as the Drive-in Partner, was co-powered by Meyer Vitabiotics and Triumph with Bajaj Freedom as the Auto Partner, SBI Mutual Fund as the Associate Partner and Bank of India as the Banking partner.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared, "Mumbai thrives on ambition and at BIG FM, we are honoured to celebrate the visionaries who turn dreams into reality. The BIG IMPACT AWARDS embody our philosophy of ‘Embracing Unconventional Excellence’, reaffirming our commitment to redefining success beyond conventional standards. This third edition reflects the unstoppable spirit and we are privileged to witness the journey of those shaping the future. Congratulations to all the winners, your success inspires us all.”

The prestigious awards were hosted by BIG FM’s RJs - RJ Vrajesh, RJ Dilip and RJ Rani.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.