Big FM introduces actor Jay Soni as India’s first digital jockey for Gujarat!

Taking a significant leap in its digital-first journey, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, introduces the Digital Jockey initiative, redefining audience experience like never before. This pioneering concept blends the legacy of radio’s compelling storytelling with contemporary content formats, where a Digital Jockey becomes a new-age creator delivering engaging narratives across digital platforms. Leading the way, BIG FM has introduced popular actor Jay Soni as India’s first Digital Jockey, who will bring alive stories that capture the essence of Gujarat.

As part of the Digital Jockey initiative, Jay Soni will helm Gujarat Diaries - a digital content series that highlights the untold stories of the state. This series will celebrate Gujarat’s rich heritage, its vibrant spirit and modern aspirations, by deep diving into local traditions and inspiring conversations with entrepreneurs, artists and changemakers. Staying true to its core philosophy of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’, BIG FM continues to evolve with a strong emphasis on its digital transformation. By scaling up its presence on platforms like YouTube, social media and podcasts, the network is driving deeper audience engagement while creating innovative opportunities for advertisers.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared, “We are delighted to introduce Jay Soni as India’s first Digital Jockey representing Gujarat, who will bring a strong local flavour to this concept. This initiative marks a significant milestone in BIG FM’s digital journey, as we bring together creators, communities and culture through compelling, platform-agnostic storytelling. With Digital Jockeys, we’re expanding our footprint in the creator economy whilst also boosting client engagement and amplifying the effectiveness of campaigns.”

Jay Soni, actor and host, added, “I am extremely thrilled to collaborate with BIG FM to become India’s first Digital Jockey. As a proud Gujarati, this opportunity not only lets me explore a new facet as an artist but also to reconnect with my roots in a special way. I am excited to present the charm, vibrancy and stories of my homeland in a fresh, digital format. I am looking forward to bringing unheard stories of the state and celebrating our culture with a broader online audience.”

With a commitment to evolve into 360° content powerhouse, BIG FM prepares to scale the Digital Jockey model across multiple markets, where the spirit of radio converges with the agility of digital media and stories come alive through innovative formats. Supported by initiatives like #TheSocialStar, MOMfluence and BIG Dhun, BIG FM continues to champion culturally relevant narratives while embracing a multi-platform approach to content creation.

