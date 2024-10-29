BIG FM launches 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' season 3 with Pankaj Tripathi

In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook the fact that Mard Ko Bhi Dard Hota Hai. BIG FM, a radio network, presents the third season of its flagship show, Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, featuring the powerhouse performer Pankaj Tripathi, marking his debut as a host. Presented by Bank of Baroda, with Madhur Sugar as the sweetness partner, this season will open much-needed conversations around masculinity, leveraging both radio and digital platforms to create a powerful multimedia experience. The show will explore the challenges men face, offering new insights into the pressures of manhood in today’s times.

Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 3 with Pankaj Tripathi will introduce various innovative segments to engage listeners, igniting meaningful dialogues amongst the audience. One such segment is Pankaj Promise, where listeners will be encouraged to pledge against stereotypes associated with men. It serves as a commitment to stand against traditional, restrictive definitions of masculinity. Additionally, The Friday Show segment will feature candid chats with the actor, reflecting on his journey as a child, son, brother, husband and father. These intimate discussions aim to connect with the audience on a personal level, offering a more nuanced insight on the male experience.

For the first time ever, Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen doing a stand-up special, bringing his signature wit to challenge male stereotypes in a whole new way. Through this he will confront rigid societal expectations and promote a more inclusive and flexible view of what it means to be a man, all while keeping the audience entertained. The season will also include real-life stories, celebrity expert chats and interactive audience polls, creating an engaging platform for listeners to share their perspective and learn from one another.

Sharing his thoughts, Pankaj Tripathi said, "I’m thrilled to host Season 3 of BIG FM's Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, where we’ll delve into shifting perceptions of masculinity and bring attention to the often-unspoken struggles men face. I am grateful to BIG FM for creating space for these essential discussions, diving into the economic, physical and emotional challenges men navigate. I believe this show will not only raise awareness but also spark a shift in how we understand and support men’s emotional well-being.”

Commenting on the announcement of the show, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “At BIG FM, we've always championed conversations that inspire change and our flagship show, Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, continues to lead the charge. This season, with the incredible Pankaj Tripathi at the helm, we’re turning our focus to evolving perceptions of masculinity; an increasingly relevant and essential topic. Known for his relatable persona and deep connection with audiences, Pankaj will guide open, judgement-free discussions that promote empathy, inclusivity and a deeper understanding of modern manhood. We're also expanding these powerful conversations beyond radio with a 360-degree approach that includes podcasts and a stand-up piece, making them more accessible and enriching the overall listener experience."

The show is being promoted extensively across multiple platforms, including radio, social media and digital channels. Ensuring widespread engagement and interaction with audiences nationwide, along with BIG FM, you can also enjoy the show on leading platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, Spotify, JioSaavn, Deezer, EP.Log, Castbox, Overcast, Stitcher, Radio Public, Pocket Casts and Breaker.