BIG FM launches its initiative ‘Dekh Kahin Yeh Fake Toh Nahi’

Through its purpose-driven campaigns and initiatives, BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country has always come to the fore when it comes to taking necessary steps to change mindsets and make a difference for the better in society. In its bid to curb the amount of fake news being spread about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, BIG FM has launched its latest initiative ‘Dekh Kahin Yeh Fake Toh Nahi'. With social media being massively consumed by audiences, majorly for news & updates around the ongoing pandemic and to keep themselves entertained, there is a growing trend of panic being spread through fake news. At a time like this, radio plays a crucial role as the medium has always been regarded as one with highest level of trust and credibility. As a reputed radio network, BIG FM, in its endeavor to raise awareness around the pandemic, takes the responsibility of stopping the spread of fake news by urging all listeners to discourage people who participate in the spread of fake news across various social media platforms.
The initiative encourages listeners to reply to a said article with a ‘FAKE NEWS’ stamp stating that they do not support fake news and that the person sharing the news should take responsibility for the same. At a time where it is the need of the hour to not disseminate any wrong information around the virus, this stamp will raise awareness levels amongst people leading them to disallow those who spread such news from doing so.
Commenting on the initiative, a BIG FM spokesperson said, “As watchdogs of society, we at BIG FM want our listeners to be aware of the real effects of fake news and not just believe anything that is sent to them. We are currently in a situation where any information we get is crucial and there is no scope for the wrong data and information to be sent as that can misguide people and create immense panic amongst them. Every individual needs to know what a fake piece of news or information comprises of and what all can be done to keep a look out for them. We hope that through this initiative, citizens become more self-aware of all the messages they receive as forwards and STAMP the unauthorized news as Fake, thus putting a full stop to fake news.”
The radio station is also planning to come up with more campaigns in the coming days to further educate its listeners about identifying fake news.
(We got this information in a press release.)