BIG FM launches its initiative ‘Dekh Kahin Yeh Fake Toh Nahi’

Commenting on the initiative, a BIG FM spokesperson said, “As watchdogs of society, we at BIG FM want our listeners to be aware of the real effects of fake news and not just believe anything that is sent to them. We are currently in a situation where any information we get is crucial and there is no scope for the wrong data and information to be sent as that can misguide people and create immense panic amongst them. Every individual needs to know what a fake piece of news or information comprises of and what all can be done to keep a look out for them. We hope that through this initiative, citizens become more self-aware of all the messages they receive as forwards and STAMP the unauthorized news as Fake, thus putting a full stop to fake news.”