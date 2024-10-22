BIG FM launches season 3 of 'Super Duper Dhamaka' with Sonakshi Sinha

BIG FM has launched Season 3 of its campaign Super Duper Dhamaka, featuring Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha. The campaign aims to promote local shopping by providing small retailers with a platform to increase their reach and drive sales.

Super Duper Dhamaka Season 3 focuses on creating a festive atmosphere with new offers and experiences for consumers. It seeks to highlight the benefits of shopping locally while encouraging participation from the community during the festive season.

Sunil Kumaran, COO of BIG FM, shared, “After the great success of the first two seasons, we are excited to launch Season 3 of Super Duper Dhamaka with Sonakshi Sinha. Our endeavour with the campaign has always been to provide small scale retailers with a powerful platform to extend their reach and boost sales, while bringing joy and great deals to shoppers. Given Sonakshi Sinha’s incredible influence, we are happy to have her onboard to support this cause and we look forward to an amazing response this festive season. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with BIG FM’s commitment to staying deeply rooted in local communities, ensuring we not only engage with our listeners but also preserve the authenticity of their shopping experiences.”

Speaking about the association, Sonakshi Sinha said, “I am thrilled to join hands with BIG FM for their innovative campaign Super Duper Dhamaka Season 3 that not only supports local retailers but also brings great deals to shoppers during the festive season. Diwali is all about celebration and this campaign perfectly captures that spirit by ensuring great deals for shoppers and ensures better footfall for local retailers. The idea of empowering local businesses is something that I am excited to extend my support to.”

Season 3 of the campaign will be extensively promoted on-air and across digital and social media platforms of BIG FM.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.