BIG FM launches #TheSocialStar podcast on India's digital creators

BIG FM has launched #TheSocialStar, a podcast series featuring India’s leading content creators. Hosted by RJ Megha, the show explores their journeys, challenges, and strategies. This season includes Sonal Kaushal, Simran Balar Jain, Prince Gupta, Aditi Agrawal, Shivani Kapila, Sonika Khurana Sethi, and CA Twinkle Jain.

#TheSocialStar podcast by BIG FM explores the journeys of India's top content creators. Each episode covers their early experiences, key turning points, monetisation strategies, and challenges in the digital space. The series also examines how they build audiences and adapt to changing trends.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "As the creator economy continues to thrive, digital influencers have become powerful storytellers, shaping new trends and conversations. At BIG FM, we have always championed innovation and adaptability and #TheSocialStar is an extension of that vision. By bringing these incredible creators to our platform, we aim to celebrate their journeys while offering valuable insights for aspiring content creators and brands looking to navigate the digital space.”

The podcast is available on BIG FM’s YouTube channel and major audio streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, Hungama, Google Podcasts, Saregama, and Amazon Prime Music.

