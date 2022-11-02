BIG FM partners with Nissan to break boundaries during T20 World Cup 2022

BIG FM’s RJs will reach out to RJs worldwide to share their love for the sport, and the radio network will bring together a community of fans from all over the world, whose love for cricket #BreaksBoundaries. The RJs will also invite listeners to share stories on their love for cricket, with fans with the craziest stories standing a chance to take home cool Nissan merchandise. The campaign will also feature podcasts based on the inspiring journeys of players across teams.