BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

Through this campaign, the radio network invites listeners to immerse themselves in the pulsating action of the T20 cricket while also having the opportunity to win incredible prizes with just a click of a button. Users can log onto BIG FM's website, where they can register and select their tickets for the day's match. As the series progresses, they will earn points based on the performance of the players listed on their tickets. Adding on, competitors can spin the Spin-The-Wheel every ten minutes during the match to earn bonus points. At the end of the series, the participant with the highest cumulative score will be crowned tournament champion and receive the megaprize.