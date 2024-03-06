BIG FM presents the second edition of The Big Impact Awards

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, expressed, “At BIG FM, we are thrilled with the amazing response we have received for the BIG IMPACT AWARDS. Our endeavour has always been to recognise the incredible effort and contribution of the various businesses and change makers that have left a lasting impact on the society with their innovations and brought about a positive shift. By highlighting their achievements, we hope to inspire and encourage them to continue the good work in their respective fields. I would once again like to congratulate all the winners for their exceptional efforts.”