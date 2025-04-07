Big FM takes cricket fever to the next level with Zor Se Shor Season 3 with Aakash Chopra

Cricket is more than just a sport – it’s an emotion that brings the entire nation together. As the excitement of the highly anticipated T20 cricket series grips the country, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, is back with Zor Se Shor Season 3. The campaign brings expert analysis, interactive fan engagement and an unmatched entertainment experience under the theme ‘Teams Ka Tashan, Fans Ka Jashan’. Taking the excitement a notch higher, BIG FM has roped in former cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra to helm the campaign, perfectly capturing the pulse of every cricket fanatic across the country.

As part of the campaign, Aakash Chopra will break down key moments, analyse strategies and decode player performances, while sharing fascinating cricket trivia and behind-the-scenes tidbits. Enhancing the fan experience further, listeners can put their cricket knowledge to the test through on-air contests, winning exciting prizes as they engage in the action. The campaign extends beyond the airwaves with a robust digital and social media presence, featuring interactive content, exclusive videos and engaging discussions that keep the cricketing buzz alive. Adding a fresh and entertaining twist, BIG FM introduces ‘Shordaar Fan’, a lively character infusing humour and energy into the campaign. With hilarious memes, live stadium updates and exclusive player interviews, Shordaar Fan will inject fun into the cricketing journey, making this season even more exciting.

Talking about Zor Se Shor Season 3, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, stated, “At BIG FM, we have always believed in curating content that resonates with our audiences and with cricket, the passion runs deep. With each season, Zor Se Shor has emerged as the ultimate destination that brings cricket fans together in an engaging and immersive way. This year, Aakash Chopra brings his valuable game insights, sharp commentary and a fan-first approach, adding a new dimension to the campaign. With a strong multi-platform presence, we look forward to delivering an exciting season of cricket entertainment.”

Expressing his excitement about being a part of this season, Aakash Chopra said, “Cricket is more than just a game- it’s an emotion which binds millions of Indians together. I’m excited to collaborate with BIG FM for Zor Se Shor Season 3, bringing the thrill of every match, every cheer and every unforgettable moment straight to the fans. I am looking forward to celebrating cricket and its frenzy like never before. So, get ready for Teams Ka Tashan and Fans Ka Jashan!”

Zor Se Shor Season 3 is presented by Zuplay, Co-Powered by Canara Bank and Golidee Masale and LIC of India as Insurance Partner. With this campaign, BIG FM continues to showcase its expertise in bringing multi-platform initiatives, blending radio, digital and on-ground experiences to bring cricket fans closer to the game.

