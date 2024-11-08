BIG FM unveils refreshed content lineup to align with evolving audience preferences

BIG FM, a radio network, announces a content refresh aligned with its vision to connect with the evolving audience preferences presenting an entirely revamped avatar. Building forward from its core ideology and brand philosophy of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, the radio network promises to continue being a change agent with a renewed vigour and a contemporary approach.

With a commitment to its changing perspectives, this transformation is built on four foundational pillars — content, music, soundscape and technology — elevating BIG FM into a dynamic, multimedia platform that resonates with today’s listeners. The radio network has unveiled an exciting new rendition of its iconic brand song, Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, sung by none other than Sushant Divgikar, popularly known as Rani Ko-HE-Nur. Breaking stereotypes yet again, the reimagined version is more upbeat and vibrant, inviting listeners to embrace different possibilities through music. BIG FM has also redefined its soundscape with newly crafted promos, jingles and bumpers, delivering a modern sound makeover that seamlessly aligns with the preferences of today’s audience.

Sharing his thoughts, Abe Thomas, CEO, BIG FM, shares, “Our content refresh is about creating relevance and excitement that truly resonates with BIG FM’s philosophy. We aim to surprise our audience and deepen their connection with us by delivering content that goes beyond entertainment. By fostering a stronger and lasting brand affinity, we look forward to craft offerings that genuinely engage and connect with our listeners on a personal level.”

Pushing the envelope with its multi-platform initiatives, BIG FM is updating its programming to mirror current trends and audience interests. A standout in this journey is its recently launched flagship property Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 3 with Pankaj Tripathi. This season, the show takes a deep dive into the complexities of masculinity in today’s world coupled with stand ups and satires in Pankaj’s inimitable style. Technology plays a vital role in BIG FM’s ecosystem of offerings, enabling the brand to revolutionise user experience across all platforms. It is enhancing its approach to technology and personalisation through BIG Dhun, its exclusive AI-driven music platform that redefines how listeners engage with music. Strengthening its community connections, BIG FM is also rolling out the BIG Creators Club—a unique platform that brings brands closer to top influencers, creators and storytellers from diverse fields and regions.

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, says, “With this content refresh we are focused on breaking the mould by bringing a contemporary feel that reflects today’s media landscape whilst being true to our brand essence. Through insight driven and technology enabled offerings, personalisation and interactivity form the fundamental principles of our approach. Our new brand song by Sushant Divgikar is a step in that direction as it perfectly embodies the spirit of transformation and encourages audiences to break away from the ordinary. We are excited to provide a more immersive experience through our multi-media offerings like never before.”

