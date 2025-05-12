BIG FM wraps BIG Marathi Bioscope Season 3 with Pune on-ground event

BIG FM concluded the third season of its show "BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave" with an on-ground event in Pune. The event featured Marathi film personalities, including Swapnil Joshi, Sayali Sanjeev, Sumeet Raghavan, Santosh Juvekar, Shilpa Tulaskar, and Atharva Sudame, who joined host Subodh Bhave to celebrate Marathi cinema.

The grand finale of BIG Marathi Bioscope Season 3 featured tributes to Marathi cinema legends like Sudhir Phadke and Asha Bhosale, followed by a Marathi mashup of Ajay–Atul’s hits performed by singers. The event included engaging conversations, music performances, and celebrations.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "Our audiences have always trusted us to present exceptional content and BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave has been a true testament of that endeavor. With each season, BIG FM has built a deeper bond with listeners who have an unwavering love for Marathi cinema. As we reach the grand finale of Season 3, it’s clear that the show has become a cherished part of listeners’ lives, celebrating the rich legacy of Marathi films. Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue strengthening this relationship and creating even more memorable experiences in the seasons to come."

Subodh Bhave took the stage not just to host, but also to share personal reflections on his journey with the show. He engaged the audience through fun contests, trivia quizzes and games, creating a lively and interactive atmosphere. The event highlighted the emotional connection the show has nurtured with its listeners over the course of its three remarkable seasons.

"Marathi cinema is my passion and what keeps me deeply connected to it is the love and support of my audience. Through the on-ground event, we have had the chance to interact directly with our listeners, making the experience even more personal and meaningful. With the success of this season, I’m confident that the affection and connection we’ve built will continue to grow in the seasons ahead." said Subodh Bhave, actor and host.

With the support of key sponsors, including Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society as the presenting sponsor, Deshpande Eye Hospital & Laser Centre as the co-powered partner and B.U. Bhandari, among other partners, BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave has celebrated the rich legacy of Marathi cinema. The event will be telecasted on Saam TV.

