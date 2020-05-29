Big FM’s ‘Big Spotlight’ sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during testing times

Speaking about the show, Asheesh Chatterjee, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, BIG FM said, “Each of the leaders and influencers who are a part of the initiative Big SpotLight, have worked hard to achieve the success they have and are an inspiration to many. With years of experience, their insight and perspective is not only important, but can also help us deal with the situation at hand in a better manner. In challenging times like these, I am certain that a show like this will not only help us gain a good understanding of the situation, but also guide people, who are at home, towards working more efficiently. Their views will also help in gaining good insight on business strategies that could help in boosting the economy which is the need of the hour. Furthermore, it will help in building and strengthening the relationship with our brand partners who have been with us throughout the journey.”